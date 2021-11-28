Duane Murray filed a civil suit Nov. 10 claiming the shooting death of his son in November 2020 by police was uncalled for.
“I hand-delivered it to the city attorney today,” he said during a same-day interview with The Constitution.
Murray said he’s on a mission and refuses to be deterred.
“They think they’re going to push me off,” he said. “They’re going to answer some questions at some point.”
Murray’s son, Duane Murray II, 30, died from a shotgun wound to the head the morning of Nov. 19, 2020, at an apartment complex in northwest Lawton.
The incident was investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and was ruled justified, following the release of the state medical examiner’s autopsy report.
Duane Murray doesn’t believe the investigation and outcome match what he saw in the police body camera video from the incident. He believes the officers provoked his son’s reaction to warrant the use of lethal force under the legal doctrine of “qualified immunity.”
“If excessive force, assault and battery and wrongful death are proven in the civil case, I will do everything in my power to see that criminal charges are brought against all officers involved as well as their chain of command for false statements and failure to report misconduct,” he said.
Following an independent investigation into the incident, the OSBI investigation concluded the officer’s acted within the parameters of the law. The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against police.
The OSBI investigation offered a sequence of events for the incident. It cited the police body camera videos that captured the time leading up to and including the fatal shooting.
The younger Murray is accused of broking through the door of an apartment and making the woman inside disrobe, according to police reports. Following her escape, she called 911 and police arrived and found him wielding a gun. A standoff followed for about an hour while police attempted to negotiate with him.
In late April, Lawton police released the officer body camera videos of the incident, capturing the final hour in the life of Duane Scott Murray II.
The full-length single-camera video is from Officer Brandon Becker’s viewpoint, including when he took the fatal shot. Another, edited multi-camera video, also was released.
Murray is heard in the longer video telling officers his side of the relationship with the woman from the apartment. He professed his love while holding a gun to his head.
In the multi-camera video, the woman can be heard pleading for officers to arrive. When they did, they found her naked and running from the apartments, according to police reports.
Murray was seen holding a pistol to his head. And numerous commands to drop the weapon are audible.
Over the course of the videos, Murray confessed to raping the woman he loved and told officers he wanted them to shoot him. Police continued communication and a crisis negotiator arrived and continued the conversation.
And then he began singing a country song as he walked toward officers. The woman was still inside a nearby patrol unit.
From the multi-cam video, Murray is seen walking one last time toward officers with the gun still to his head. He said, “You, you, you … blast me to death.”
Murray continued toward officers who took cover behind parked vehicles. Two non-lethal bean bag rounds from a shotgun hit Murray in the torso. When Murray turned, Becker fired the fatal shot.
The OSBI turned over the report to the Comanche County District Attorney and the shooting was ruled justified. Becker was cleared of wrongdoing.
At the time of the incident, Murray was free on $10,000 bond on allegations he raped the same woman at gunpoint at those same apartments in April 2020.
Murray pleaded not guilty to felony assault with intent to commit a felony during his formal arraignment and the case had been slated for the January/February 2021 jury trial docket, records indicate.
