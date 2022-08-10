Police said a man drove all the way down from Tahlequah to steal his grandson, along with his daughter, causing an Amber Alert.
Police said a man drove all the way down from Tahlequah to steal his grandson, along with his daughter, causing an Amber Alert.
Now, the man is in jail.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Monday in Comanche County District Court for Don Vernon Sellman, 50, for two counts of child stealing as well as conspiracy to commit child stealing, records indicate. Both crimes are each punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Police said Sellman lost parental rights to his 16-year-old daughter in June, but was still conspiring with her to take her 6-month-old son who had been in the same foster home as her. However, she did not have custody of him, according to the affidavit.
Lawton police said they were informed on Thursday about the child abduction. According to a witness, the daughter of Sellman was planning on running away from her foster home, taking her son with her, the affidavit states
Sellman was eventually located in a convenience store in Muskogee. Police said he revealed that his daughter and his grandson were in Keys, about 20 miles east of Muskogee and 5 miles south of Tahlequah. According to the affidavit, his daughter and her son were located in a trailer house and taken into custody.
Investigation revealed that another family member was involved in the plan to take the 7 month old from his foster home placement and bring him to Tahlequah. However, only Don Sellman has been charged so far.