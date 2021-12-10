A 67-year-old Lawton man is accused of punching his 11-year-old daughter in the face.
An arrest warrant was issued for Billy Towns after an investigation by Department of Human Services.
Lawton police were called into the investigation on July 10 and spoke with the girl. She told investigators that two days prior, her father, Towns, had punched her in the left side of the face, according to the warrant affidavit. She had a still-bruised left eye seen by the officers.
LPD Detective Greg Adams said Towns admitted to him he’d hit her because he was frustrated with the girl.