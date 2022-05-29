Abandoned cemeteries are prolific across the state, according to Veronica Redding, a researcher with the Oklahoma Historical Society, who said that a cemetery is considered abandoned in Oklahoma if no internments have been made in 25 years.
“There are no state regulations that require upkeep on cemeteries unless it is owned by a city or county government. Many cemeteries are kept up through local cemetery associations,” Redding said. “The only way to find land ownership is through the county assessor’s office.”
According to records obtained from the Comanche County Assessor’s Office and the Comanche County Clerk, the Mount Scott Cemetery in Comanche County is owned by the Mount Scott Baptist Church — there’s just one problem, the church is gone.
The assessor’s office has no phone number or address on file for the church. And because it is tax exempt, the office has never needed one.
The original deed for the land that the cemetery resides on was signed by the church in 1927. At the time, the church was an incorporated entity in Oklahoma. According to Troy Taylor, director of the Comanche-Cotton Baptist Association, an incorporated church would have had to file paperwork with the state at some point.
Redding concurs.
“In Oklahoma, in order to be a not-for-profit organization like a church, they would have had to file for that status with the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s office. Our archivist Mallory Covington searched incorporation records for a Mount Scott Church through the Secretary of State’s office but could not find anything registered with them,” Redding said.
It is possible that the church filed under a different name, Redding said. But the name on record for the County Assessor’s Office and the County Clerk’s Office is Mount Scott Baptist Church, Inc.
A search of the Internal Revenue Services registered non-profit listings for the state turned up no record for the church. Additionally, a search of the state’s nonprofit listings turned up nothing.
For all intents and purposes, the Mount Scott Baptist Church no longer exists.
So, the question becomes, “to whom does the cemetery’s responsibility fall?”
As far as the county is concerned, the land is still owned by the church and according to the State of Oklahoma private landowners are not required by the state to maintain cemeteries on their properties.
However, state law does give county commissioners the authority to maintain a private cemetery if it is not being kept in order by a private landowner, in much the way the city could mow a private landowner’s lawn if they refused to maintain it.
The specific statute states: “In any county of this state, the board of county commissioners is hereby authorized and empowered to utilize employees under its jurisdiction and county-owned tools, machinery, equipment, and materials for the purposes of opening and closing graves and maintaining and improving any publicly owned cemetery or other cemetery within the county not owned and maintained by an individual or private organization; provided that, where appropriate, a reasonable fee, not to exceed the actual cost of the service, may be charged for such services.”
Essentially, though it is not required, this statute does give county commissioners legal right to maintain the cemetery.