Southwest Oklahoma suffered a pair of fatalities from Memorial Day weekend wrecks.
The first happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Cotton County.
Samuel C. Valdez, 20, of Walters, died from traumatic injuries at the scene of the single-vehicle wreck on Oklahoma 5, approximately 4 miles south of Walters, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Valdez was driving a Honda CRV westbound on a Cotton County road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Oklahoma 5 and continued into a private driveway where he collided with a fence, Trooper Amy Bell reported. The CRV rolled an unknown number of times, ejecting the driver before coming to rest on its top.
Bell reported Valdez was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
Almost an hour later, a Hollis man died, and another was in critical condition following a wreck in Harmon County.
Arnulfo I. Ramirez, 34, of Hollis, died at the scene of the wreck, approximately 3 miles north of Hollis, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Ramirez was driving a Cadillac SRX southbound on Oklahoma 30 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday through a construction zone where he drove off of a drop off at the intersection with a county road, Trooper Kyle Shaw reported.
A passenger, Jesse Vargas, 50, of Hollis, was first taken to Harmon Memorial Hospital before being medi-flighted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with internal/external trunk injuries, Shaw reported.
The driver and passenger weren’t wearing seat belts, according to the report.
Shaw reported the condition of the driver and collision’s cause remain under investigation.
Five people were medically treated following single-vehicle wreck Monday night in Kiowa County that investigators blame on a tire’s blow out.
Shelby R. Kane, 20, of Lawton, was driving a Ford Explorer southbound on U.S. 183 around 7:30 p.m. Monday when the right rear tire blew out, causing the driver to overcorrect, Trooper Taylor Bunting reported. The SUV went into a broad slide and went off the roadway to the left and overturned once before coming to rest on its wheels 5½ miles north of Mountain Park.
Shelby Kane was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries, the report states.
Laura A. Kane, 57, of Lawton, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries. An unidentified 8-year-old girl was also admitted to Memorial in fair condition with internal trunk injuries.
Unidentified 3-year-old and 1-year-old boys, both of Lawton, were treated and released from Memorial, Bunting reported. An 18-year-old passenger was not injured.
The driver and all passengers were wearing seat belts, the report states.
