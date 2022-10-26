DUNCAN — An April wreck that killed a man and hospitalized a teen girl is blamed on a Marlow man investigators say was under the influence of drugs.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Austin Wayne Winsor, 23, for a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.
Winsor was driving southbound on 3-Mile Road shortly after 7 p.m. April 19 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Matthew S. Graham in the passenger side, causing it to overturn 1¾ times, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Wright reported.
None of the occupants of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts, according to the investigation.
Matthew S. Graham, 42, of Comanche, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, an unidentified 14-year-old girl from Cache was flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Children’s Hospital for treatment of an unspecified internal injury.
Two other passengers in the Suburban also were injured. Makinzie R. Ash, 38, of Rush Springs, and an unidentified 15-year-old boy from Cache were each flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where they were treated for injuries and released, according to Wright.
Winsor was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was treated and released with a head injury. A blood draw was taken and following analysis, the presence of THC from marijuana and methamphetamine was found in his system, according to the warrant affidavit.
