DUNCAN — An April wreck that killed a man and hospitalized a teen girl is blamed on a Marlow man investigators say was under the influence of drugs.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Austin Wayne Winsor, 23, for a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

