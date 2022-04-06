DUNCAN — A Monday afternoon crash west of Duncan left a man dead and its cause remains under investigation.
Michael L. Morrow, 66, of Duncan, died at the scene of the wreck 3 miles west of Duncan, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Morrow was driving a Lincoln Town Car westbound on West Camelback Road shortly after 4 p.m. when he went off the roadway to the left, Trooper Zachary Wright reported. The car reentered the roadway then went off it to the right. The driver overcorrected and went to the left where the car was struck in the passenger side by an eastbound Dodge Ram driven by an unidentified juvenile.
The trooper reported Morrow was pinned inside his car for about 1½ hours before Empire firefighters were able to extract him. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
The juvenile driver was treated and released from Duncan Regional Hospital, the report states.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The roadway was closed for two hours and 42 minutes, according to the highway patrol.
Wright reported the drivers’ conditions and cause of the collision remain under investigation.