DUNCAN — A Wednesday afternoon wreck initially with a mailbox left a Marlow woman dead.
Mary L. Jones, 32, died from her injuries at the scene of the wreck about 1 mile west of Duncan, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jones was driving a Toyota Tacoma westbound on Plato Road shortly after 4 p.m. when she went off the roadway to the right, struck a mailbox and continued westbound through both lanes of traffic before going off the road to the left, Trooper Jacob Mackey stated. The Toyota then struck a tree on the south side of Plato Road and rolled a quarter time before coming to rest partially in the road’s westbound lane near North 60th Street.
The driver, who was wearing her seatbelt, was pinned inside until freed by Duncan firefighters shortly before 6 p.m., Mackey reported.
Jones’ condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.