A Saturday morning police pursuit turned fatal when, investigators said, a reckless driver crashed into a curb and calamity continued through multiple crashes.
Investigators have not released the identity of man killed in the crash.
Lawton police tried to pull over a black Chevrolet Camaro around 3:30 a.m. for reckless driving, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. Instead of pulling over, the driver sped up to flee southbound on Sheridan Road. The wreck ended near the intersection of Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Sheridan Road. The driver was dead when officers arrived, he said.
Grubbs said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol took over the investigation.
Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported the driver of the Camaro lost control of the car and went off the roadway to the left, striking a curb and a mailbox. The car continued southbound, crossed Jefferson Avenue and struck an embankment.
The car began to overturn, struck a fence, an unoccupied van and finally a trailer while continuing to rollover an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its roof, the report states.
Dickinson reported the condition of the unidentified driver, including if he was wearing a seatbelt, remains under investigation.