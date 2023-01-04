VELMA — A 79-year-old Stephens County man died on New Year’s Eve following a wreck between his ATV and a Jeep Renegade.
Its cause remains under investigation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
VELMA — A 79-year-old Stephens County man died on New Year’s Eve following a wreck between his ATV and a Jeep Renegade.
Its cause remains under investigation.
Harlen G. Files, Velma, was pronounced dead at the scene a half-mile south of Oklahoma 7 on a Stephens County road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. His body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
Files was driving a Kubota Side By Side ATV around 4:45 p.m. Saturday when he collided with the Jeep driven by Adrian N. Vargas. Files was not wearing a seatbelt, Trooper Zahcary Wright stated in his report. Vargas, 19, of Duncan, and his passenger were wearing seatbelts and were reported not injured.
The conditions of both drivers as well as what led to the wreck remain under investigation, according to the report.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.