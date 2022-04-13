A Friday night house fire is under investigation after a body was found inside.
Lawton firefighters were called around 9 p.m. to a single-story structure fire call at 906½ SW Summit. During their efforts to put out the fire and search for anyone inside, the victim was discovered, Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said.
“The on-call fire marshal was requested to respond to the scene to investigate and the fire chief was notified,” he said.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, Baggett said.
“We are awaiting results back from the Medical Examiner’s office on the identity of the victim and cause of death,” he said.
A neighbor who wished to not be identified said there were several people staying inside the small outbuilding between the main house and an outbuilding near the alley.
“It was terrible,” he said of the fire.