A Lawton man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
Deandre Ramon Daniel, 25, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court, where he received the charges. The manslaughter count is punishable by between four years to life in prison.
Police said Daniel admitted to drinking, driving, hitting and killing a man and leaving the scene without calling the police Tuesday night.
Police were called shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday to the area of South 11th Street and Bishop Road regarding a deceased man lying in the road. Thomas Watkins was discovered mortally wounded from being struck.
Parts of the front grill of a Ford vehicle matching those left at the scene of the wreck were found by police in the area of Southwest Sedalia Avenue and Ranch Oak Boulevard. During a search of the area, a Ford Crown Victoria with major damage to the front hood and windshield, along with fresh blood on it, was found at a home in the 3300 block of Southwest Salinas Drive, the probable cause affidavit states.
Daniel admitted to police he was driving the vehicle and hit the person, according to Sgt. Collin Ney.
During an interview at the police station, Daniel said he’d had an alcoholic beverage prior to driving the car. He also admitted he knew he’d hit the man and didn’t attempt to contact police or emergency services, the affidavit states. He told police he was going to turn himself in but the police found him first.
Daniel, who is held on $30,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. May 10 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Watkins is the city’s fourth death by homicide this year, according to Constitution records.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.