DEVOL — A 70-year-old Altus man died and another was flown to a Texas hospital following a single-vehicle rollover wreck in Cotton County that remains under investigation.
The unidentified elder man died at the scene of the wreck about 1 mile west of Devol, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The man and Jackie L. Russell were in a GMC vehicle that was traveling westbound on U.S. 70 shortly before 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, Trooper Mitchell Witt reported. After overcorrecting, the vehicle traveled across the roadway to the eastbound side and rolled an unknown amount of times before coming to rest on its driver’s side. One of the occupants was ejected during the roll but the trooper declined to report which one.
Russell, 55, of Altus, was flown to United Regional in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries, the report states.
Who was driving, whether the seat belts were in use and the cause of the collision remain under investigation, according to Witt’s report.