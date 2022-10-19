ANADARKO — State agents are investigating a Sunday night shooting that led to the death of an armed man by an Anadarko police officer.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) issued a statement regarding the incident inside the Caddo County seat’s city limits.
Based on the active and ongoing investigation, OSBI agents learned an Anadarko police officer pulled over a vehicle around 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 4th and Louisiana streets. A backup officer was en route as the officer began speaking with the people inside.
An officer was assisting a passenger, Angel Jimenez, 26, out of the vehicle when he Jimenez ran from the scene, according to the OSBI. Jimenez was shot following a short foot pursuit that ended in the 300 block of West Texas Street with the armed Jimenez being shot.
Jimenez failed to comply with officers repeated commands for him to drop the gun, the OSBI stated. Jimenez then turned toward officers with the gun when he was shot.
First aid was rendered until EMTS arrived. Jimenez was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the statement.
No officers were injured.
The gun was recovered at the scene, according to the OSBI.
The OSBI was requested by the Anadarko Police Department to investigate the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, agents will submit a report summarizing their investigation to the office of the prosecuting attorney who will determine whether or not to file charges.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.