A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a 2017 robbery of an east Lawton fast food restaurant at, what appeared to be, gunpoint.
Henry Damien Pellom IV entered a blind plea to a felony count of robbery with a weapon after a prior felony conviction before Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
In his written statement, Pellom said that on June 14, 2017, he went into the KFC/Taco Bell at No. 8 E. Lee, and “threatened employees … with what appeared to be an (sic) semi-automatic pistol in order to rob them of cash money and personal property.”
Pellom has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from April 2010 for possession of a controlled substance and from September 2010 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Pellom, who is free on $100,000 surety bond, returns to court at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26 when he will be sentenced.