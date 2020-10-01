The Lawton Farmers Market will hold a Fall Harvest Craft Show and Art Walk featuring over 30 vendors on Saturday.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cameron University Stadium at the corner of Southwest 38th Street and W. Gore.
“The Fall Harvest Craft Show and Art Walk provides Lawton with a place to stop in and shop for their fall fruits and vegetables and begin their holiday shopping while showcasing area crafters and artists,” said event coordinator Sue Spencer. “We will have a wide range of vendors from woodworkers, quilters, soap and candle makers, to leather items, and a wide variety of artisan and hand-crafted goods. In addition, we will have several local food trucks on hand as well as an art booth for the kids.”
The event is being co-hosted by Talk Lawton and Magic 95, and there is still room for several more vendors. If you would like more information contact Spencer by phone or text at 580-919-0814 for information and an application. The fee for craft vendors is $20. All items must be the creation of the vendor; re-sale and direct sales items are not permitted.
Masks are required at the Lawton Farmers Market and on the campus of Cameron University.
For more information visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page.