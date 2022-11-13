The Comanche County Health Department will hold a free flu/COVID drive-thru event from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th Street.

“With the triple threat of COVID, seasonal flu, and RSV looming, now is the best time to protect ourselves so you have full immunity before gathering with family and friends during the holiday season,” said Brandie Combs, District 5 regional administrative director. “With winter on the horizon, and more of us staying indoors, we must remain vigilant about our well-being. Get your double shot of health: a COVID booster and flu vaccine at the same time.”

