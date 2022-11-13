The Comanche County Health Department will hold a free flu/COVID drive-thru event from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th Street.
“With the triple threat of COVID, seasonal flu, and RSV looming, now is the best time to protect ourselves so you have full immunity before gathering with family and friends during the holiday season,” said Brandie Combs, District 5 regional administrative director. “With winter on the horizon, and more of us staying indoors, we must remain vigilant about our well-being. Get your double shot of health: a COVID booster and flu vaccine at the same time.”
Vaccines available during the drive-through include primary and the new bivalent boosters for COVID-19, adult and pediatric flu shots, and high-dose flu shots for people age 65 and older. COVID-19 and flu vaccines may be given at the same time.
No appointment is necessary and there is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccines, but residents are asked to bring their I.D. and insurance card. Children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present.
“We have sites in every single county throughout the state offering flu and COVID shots,” said Combs. “Many of these sites have easy drive-up options, so all you have to do is roll your window down, sign your form, get your shot, and you’re on your way.”
Combs said persons at high risk of serious complications from flu are advised to get the shot. They include those age 65 and older, pregnant women, and those with asthma, diabetes or other chronic conditions. Parents and family members of babies less than six months old and people who live with or care for anyone at high risk for complications from the flu, including health care workers, should also get the vaccine,” she said.
Bivalent formulations of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are currently recommended for use as a single booster dose at least two months following the completion of primary or booster vaccination.
Those receiving a booster dose should bring their vaccination card. Questions may be directed to the health department at (580) 248-5890. Those who cannot attend the event are encouraged to call the health department to determine their best option.