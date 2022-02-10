After three and a half years in the making, the Lawton Farmers Market will hold a grand opening for its new permanent location Friday.
The new location, Southwest 4th and A Avenue, will feature indoor space for up to 30 vendors, plus more vendor space outside, electricity sources and space for food trucks around the building and a classroom with space for up to 30 students.
Cindy Nocton, executive director for the Farmers Market, said that the classroom was one of the most important features of the permanent site for Dr. Edward Legako, president of the market who was instrumental in getting the permanent space built.
“Dr. Legako had a dream of including a learning center with the Farmers Market,” Nocton said. “Educating young people on farming is an important part of this project.”
The building also will include a space for serving food and coffee. The building does not include a cooking space, so food served from it will be catered.
Larry Neal, a retired insurance agent and organizer for the market, said that he and others spent significant time planning their ideal Farmers Market space before building began.
“We visited eight or 10 other markets, so we knew what to expect,” Neal said. “We hired an architect and planners after that.”
Neal said that when the project began, people they spoke to about the project had doubts it would ever be finished.
“People made fun of us,” Neal said. “They thought it was too big. But civic leaders decided they wanted it and helped us get it done.”
The building was initially projected to cost $1.8 million, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, building prices went up, leading the complete project to cost about $2.8 million. The project was largely covered by contributions from large philanthropic organizations like the McMahon Foundation, and several personal donations, including 62 contributors whose names will be featured on plaques in the building.
Only the parking lot outside was paid for by the City of Lawton; the rest of the building was paid for entirely through contributions from members and community members.
Phil Ferrell, the chief fundraiser for the market, said the community’s belief in the project brought it to life.
“Everybody in Lawton stepped up for this project,” Ferrell said. “This really is a community project.”
Before moving to the permanent site, the market changed locations several times. It began at the Lawton Fairgrounds parking lot, with winter market being held in the Animal Science building at Cameron University. The summer market moved to the Cameron University Stadium parking lot during the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes resulted in lower attendance, both by vendors and patrons.
“It was hard for people to remember exactly where we were,” Nocton said. “Now they won’t have any trouble finding us.”
The first Farmers Market at the new location will be held Saturday. The market also will stay open one hour later than in previous locations, going from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Apart from Saturday markets, organizers hope to use the building for various other events, especially the classroom, which they hope to lend to outside lecturers from agriculture departments at OSU, Cameron and other schools.