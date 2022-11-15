Lawton Farmers Market wants Lawton’s youngest residents to try their hand at creating a business.
The market’s first Kids Entrepreneur Day is set from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Organizers said the event is planned as a fun way to offer young entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain first-hand experience by selling their products.
This event is free for vendors in kindergarten through grade 12, but those vendors must first complete and submit an application, and receive approval from the market manager. Applications may be obtained by calling Market Manager Cindy Nocton, (580) 678-9472.
The application should include a list of items to be sold, and only approved items may be sold. All products sold must have been made by the vendor. All vendors must comply with all state regulations pertaining to the products they are selling, and all rules of the Lawton Farmers Market. Food vendors must meet the requirements set forth by the state regarding approved foods, labelling and handling of products.
All vendors must be set up by 8 a.m. and remain until 1 p.m. Vendors must supply their own tables, table cloths, chairs and display items. An adult must be present with the youth at all times.
Those who want a complete set of rules or an application, or who have questions may contact Nocton, (580) 678-9472.