Lawton Farmers Market wants Lawton’s youngest residents to try their hand at creating a business.

The market’s first Kids Entrepreneur Day is set from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Organizers said the event is planned as a fun way to offer young entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain first-hand experience by selling their products.

