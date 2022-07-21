Saturday the Lawton Farmers Market and Oklahoma AARP will be holding a free Shred It Event at the Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event gives the public a safe alternative to dispose of sensitive documents. Sensitive documents include those that contain account numbers, birthdates, passwords, signatures, social security numbers, credit card numbers or anything that would allow identity theft. This is a drive-thru event and the shred truck will be onsite to safely and securely shred documents on a first come basis. For more information visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page or call Cindy Nocton at 580-678-9472.

