A facility some Lawtonians have been dreaming about for years is expected to be ready for use in early 2022.
Lawton Farmers Market, an indoor/outdoor facility under construction in downtown Lawton, broke ground at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard in November 2020 and was under construction in early 2021, after delays caused by multiple reasons. Upon completion, the facility will give the popular farmers market a permanent home for its produce sales, while providing an indoor setting for classes on fresh produce and health and a venue for community activities.
But at its heart, the complex is a site for local people to sell and buy fresh produce, providing a market for local vendors and healthy options for residents who want vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh eggs, and everything in between. And, the indoor/outdoor nature of the facility means protection against weather extremes while its proximity to Ned Shepler Park means plenty of space.
Larry Neal, vice president of the Lawton Farmers Market Institute, estimated construction is at least 70 percent complete. Neal said the project is running longer than was originally projected, but some of that can be traced to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like construction projects across the country, the farmers market faced delays in shipment of materials, caused by production issues when manufacturers shut down during the pandemic (for example, a delay in receiving steel on site delayed construction earlier this year).
Recently, delays in the arrival of roofing materials caused a delay in construction. That issue has been resolved and work on the roof is well underway, with projected completion in days, Neal said. Completing the roof will allow the contractor to install temporary doors to enclose the structure, meaning work can begin on the interior.
“It will be weather tight,” Neal said, explaining protective roof and walls will allow installation of sheet rock, as well as electrical and plumbing work and painting overhead beams to coordinate with the interior.
Ultimately, permanent doors will be installed on the north, south and east sides, providing a secure indoor facility for those who need it while also offering an open air pavilion and space outdoors.
Plans for landscaping also have been finalized, with the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority covering the cost of the work to be done by its long-time partner, Bedrock Nursery. Last week, the City Council voted to designate $16,755 from the streets division’s account to complete the parking lot for the structure, fully funding a decision the council made last year to designate $200,000 for the project.
City funding is going toward a facility that will become city property. Upon completion, the Lawton Farmers Market Institute will deed the 8,000-square-foot, $2.8 million building to the City of Lawton. Neal said the Lawton Farmers Market will continue to use the structure for its markets, with plans to resume holding Saturday and Wednesday markets.
“We’ve talked about it,” he said, adding that the designs for that building were kept firmly on the needs of vendors.
For example, summertime temperatures sometimes prove difficult for vendors working in the sun, so the new facility ensures shade and large fans in the rafters ensure air circulation. Officials estimate there is enough room inside for 30 vendors, although Neal said sufficient space will be available outside for vendors already used to bringing their own tents for shade.
Inside, there will be space for classes and a small demonstration kitchen, sufficient to demonstrate easy recipes for healthy food preparation.
Farmers Market Institute officials are confident there will be a demand for the building because they’re already seeing the success of vendors selling at the existing sites. Neal said he recently went to the market himself for fresh eggs, and the vendor told him he’d already sold 25 dozen.
“We will be able to expand what we’re doing,” he said, referring to plans outlined in 2020 by the institute that indicated a permanent facility would draw more vendors from a wider area.
Another advantage is providing a complex for community use.
The farmers market already plans to suspend activities the week of May’s Arts for All Festival, so that entity can use the building’s space, electricity and indoor restrooms during the weekend event. Neal anticipates additional use of the building.
So do city officials.
The city already is analyzing plans to transform the vacant tract that had been Wayne Gilley City Hall into a downtown park stretching from Ned Shepler Park on the north to Southwest B Avenue on the south. The plan envisions the farmers market as one of the park’s anchors and, in a nod to park plans, the farmers market will be able to accommodate up to eight food trucks. Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski has said some plans for the park include trees and picnic, sitting places and tables, to attract diners.
Neal and other members of the institute said the permanent farmers market is important for Lawton.
“We really needed a facility that is safe for our vendors,” Neal said, adding it provides a year-round site so shoppers always know where the market is.
Now, the market alternates between the Cameron University football stadium parking lot at Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard in warmer months and Cameron’s Animal Sciences complex on Southwest 38th Street in the winter. Neal said the market will be moved to the Animal Sciences building as normal in November, then relocate to the new site in January.
“Cameron has been a wonderful partner in this,” he said.