FAQs about Kiowa COVID-19 Response Program and call center:
QUESTION: Is the call center open despite rumors of being closed?
ANSWER: We are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The legislators’ attempt to close the center and all COVID-19 funding is pending. Everything will continue and there is no deadline.
The COVID-19 center will call you if you have received a check. Call 580-951-0864. If you’ve applied and turned in the proper documents required, you will get a check.
QUESTION: Where’s my check?
ANSWER: It takes about a week to two weeks to process and the center rep will call you. It will delay the process if proper documents are not available. The only delay currently seen is the internet and telephone problems slowing down the processing system. Due to rumors of monies being put on hold, a swell of tribal members have applied and have caused a backup in the system. You are asked to be patient and we will process and deliver your assistance.
QUESTION: How come we cannot get through on the phones?
ANSWER: It is a hotline and the numbers roll over to at least five different techs and congest the lines. We ask you to be patient and continue to call back.
The monies awarded are based on the individual and the assistance applied for. Documentation is required to indicate what you are needing to get paid. This will determine the total amount, which is different with everyone.
QUESTION: What delays my application?
ANSWER: Lack of required documentation. An incomplete application such as; incorrect address, inactive phone, outdated information.
QUESTION: Do my kids qualify for distance learning?
ANSWER: As long as they have a tribal enrollment number and identification.
QUESTION: How does a homeless person or prisoner receive assistance?
ANSWER: This will be discussed privately with a technician. And yes, they qualify. Call 580-951-0864. Please ask for a supervisor.
QUESTION: What is the difference between emergency food assistance and utility/bill assistance?
ANSWER: Food assistance is a check to accommodate the rise in food costs and you only need a Kiowa CDIB to qualify (one per household). Please provide Kiowa CDIB’s for all members (children included) of the household. The amounts vary based on how many are in the household. The utility/bill assistance is vouchers that will be paid straight to the vendor (as long as the proper documentation is present). The food assistance is being processed first, but if you are applying for both it will take a little longer to process.
