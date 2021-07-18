WALTERS — After publishing a story Friday about the 68th Annual Comanche Homecoming celebration in Walters, tribal members have reached out to correct the record.
While hundreds of Comanches finish out this year’s celebration today at Sultan Park, the one sure thing is a return to roots.
The homecoming was originally held to celebrate warriors upon their return from successful battles and raids. After the cessation of hostilities in the late 19th Century, many Comanches continued the warrior tradition with service in the various branches of the U.S. military.
Sonnyrose Codynah-Guy contacted The Constitution to share her family’s connection to the “real story.” She said it actually began in 1952.
“Our grandpa, the late-Silcott Poemoceah teamed up with his sister, the late-Nemah Tomah Kishketon to have the first gathering,” she said. It was a memorial for our uncle, Kelly Poemoceah who passed away from complications from emergency surgery earlier that year.”
Codynah-Guy said Grandma Nemah was “very happy and thankful that her nephews were returning from war in Korea” and she wanted to celebrate their safe return. Kelly Poemoceah was part of that same group who served in Korea with his cousins.
“This was the beginning of this very proud annual celebration that has turned out to become a Homecoming time for the Comanche Nation,” she said. “There have been many stories and many references made about the celebration starting before this time during World War II and different stories about this powwow’s origin, but this is the true beginning.”
When the drums pound in the park north of Walters today, know there is meaning behind each beat.