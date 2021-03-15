It’s been a year and a family is seeking information into a missing loved one.
Jolene Beard went missing from Lawton on March 15, 2020. Her family have not seen or heard from her. No information is known about her circumstances.
The family is joining Lawton police in calling for anyone with information to come forward. Along with getting word out through the media, Beard's family is making an online push in a quest for information.
Beard, a.k.a. Wauahdooah Daily, was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and black boots. Standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, the 53-year-old woman has brown hair and brown eyes. She has two tattoos on her forearms: one reads “Butch” and the other is an infinity sign.
An enrolled member of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma, Beard also is of Comanche and Kiowa descent.
If you have information about Beard’s disappearance, call Lawton police, 580-581-3270.
Reference case No. 2020-4110.