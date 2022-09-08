The COVID-19 pandemic nearly forced Family Promise of Lawton to close its doors.
Family Promise is a homeless shelter in Lawton focused on helping families and pregnant women in need. They provide housing, counseling and assistance with helping the people in their program find a permanent place to live.
“We stay with them basically until they find a home, and do whatever we can to help them stay on their feet,” said Sarah Svec, the executive director of Family Promise of Lawton.
The pandemic meant two years of revenue losses, combined with increased need for community help. Svec said the organization lost nearly everything trying to keep up with the demands of the pandemic.
“We lost $30,000 both years, and that was just from fundraisers we weren’t able to have,” Svec said.
Additionally, Family Promise lost most of its employees and many of its volunteers. To address the closure of several feeding ministries during the pandemic, Family Promise worked to feed the homeless in Lawton themselves, a new program that further stretched the already stretched-thin organization.
“We were needed more than ever,” Svec said. “And so we were in this situation where we were needed badly, but we didn’t have the money to address everything we needed to.”
On Monday, Comanche County Commissioners voted to grant the non-profit $250,342 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, to make up for massive revenue losses.
The money will be used to replace lost revenue, install a new roof and to increase employee salaries, as well as ensure employees continue to be paid in the event of another lockdown.
“During the pandemic, a lot of our employees didn’t come back because they were making more money on unemployment than they could here,” Svec said. “With this money, we can afford to make sure that’s not the case, and that people can continue to be paid if something unforeseen happens.”
American Rescue Plan Act funds can be used to assist non-profit organizations, and while Family Promise usually applies for funds through the City of Lawton, Svec decided to apply for county funds.
“We’re one of the only ones that applied for the money, I believe,” Svec said.
Svec said that the commissioners assisted her in drafting the funding request, and guided her in what Family Promise should apply for.
“They were very helpful in this whole process,” Svec said. “They pretty much approved all the money we asked for.”
With the money given to them through the American Rescue Plan Act, Svec said that Family Promise will be able to go forward as though the pandemic never happened.
“It’s sort of like we’re starting over,” Svec said. “We were very worried we wouldn’t be able to pay our employees or keep the lights on, but the commissioners came through for us.”