Call for justice, no reinstatement of officers

Speaking Thursday from the Lawton City Hall Banquet Room to address arbitrators' orders for two former Lawton police officers reinstatement, civil rights lawyer S. Lee Merritt is flanked to the right by Quadry Sanders' parents, Fred and Mina Woods, right, and Michael C. Washington from the Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse, left.

 Scott Rains/staff

The family of Quadry Sanders is demanding justice and they are asking all of Lawton's citizens to join them in this call.

To them, the Dec. 5, 2021, shooting death of the unarmed Sanders, 29, at 1806 NW Lincoln from 12 gunshots fired by two former Lawton police officers, was a case of murder.

