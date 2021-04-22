Family, loved ones and activists joined Wednesday to call for murder charges for the Lawton officer who shot Zonterious Johnson the morning of Jan. 17.
On Monday, the Comanche County District Attorney ruled the shooting justified and police released the police body camera video of the incident. Through an advocate, the family announced Wednesday it is filing a wrongful death suit.
Close to two dozen people gathered shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday outside the western-facing doors of the Comanche County Courthouse. Many held up signs expressing their anguish. Others wore shirts bearing the image of Johnson.
The event was organized by Meya and Jan Johnson, the mother and grandmother of the 24-year-old man killed the morning of Jan. 17. Family members yelled obscenities at members of the media covering the protest. The grandmother claimed the media has distorted the details of the incident that took her son’s life.
Michael C. Washington, a community activist out of Oklahoma City and the founder of the Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse, said he was asked by Johnson’s family to speak.
“I want to assure you, he did not die in vain,” he announced.
Washington said he’d watched the police body camera video several times and, “it paints a chilling tale.” He claims there was no justification for the gunshots — two through the chest and one through the right foot — that killed Johnson.
In describing what he saw on the video, Washington argued Johnson ran out of fear he would be killed by police. He said it appeared Johnson was following orders to “drop your weapon” when he was shot, and he didn’t have to be shot, even if he was carrying a gun. “We’re not admitting anything,” Washington said.
At Wednesday’s protest, Washington said there were questions about Johnson facing the officer when he was shot, that he was slightly turned and claimed he had been trying to comply by dropping the weapon. He also questioned if the video had been tampered with.
Washington called the officer who shot Johnson a “white supremacist” and a “monster” and branded Police Chief James Smith “a liar.” He’s seeking removal from their posts, as well as the removal of Mayor Stan Booker and District Attorney Fred Smith.
“Here’s the good part, y’all,” he said. “We demand that the officer be arrested and charged with first-degree murder or, at least, second-degree murder and we will accept nothing less.”
Washington cited Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction in the death of George Floyd as a marker for a wave of justice to follow. He believes Johnson’s death meets that merit.
“We believe the officer here who killed Zonterious Johnson deserves the same fate,” he said. “Zonterious Johnson was slaughtered by a white supremacist cop who shot him down in cold blood.”
“I saw a young man … just running away,” he said. “Thinking ‘he could be killing me like he’s killing other Black people.’”
The officer cleared in the shooting has no prior public record of other similar incidents to the shooting.
Washington announced he’d written a notice of intent to sue the City of Lawton, Lawton Police Department, Comanche County District Attorney’s Office and other entities on behalf of Johnson’s family for allegations of wrongful death. He said Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse will conduct its own investigation. He’s also put together a petition to the World Court to investigate the United States for “practices of slaughter of African-American citizens.”
“No justice, no peace,” he said. “We’re demanding. Asking is over with.”
At the end of the protest at the courthouse, the group moved toward its entry door. Led by Washington, they chanted their demands.
“We demand justice, when do we want it, now,” he said in lead of the chorus of voices.
Although peaceful and relatively brief, the prospect of more protest put Lawton police on alert.
A line of officers was stationed at City Hall, 212 SW 9th, as the protesters moved to the area of its entry doors.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., several officers lined the southern perimeter of police headquarters, 10 SW 4th, in preparation for protesters setting up across the street. Officers closed northbound traffic on Southwest 4th Street from A Avenue to Gore Boulevard and other officers were stationed.
The protestors dispersed before reaching the police station.