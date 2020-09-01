Families of veterans at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center are less than pleased with the results of a recent investigation conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services into allegations of abuse and neglect at the center.
State Sen. Paul Rosino, Senate chair of the Legislative Veterans Caucus, said in a press release issued Monday, that an independent investigation into social media posts alleging abuse and neglect at the Lawton Veterans Center has been completed by OKDHS Advocate General and showed no substantiated findings.
“I felt it was critical for the veterans center and the Department of Veterans Affairs that the investigation be independently conducted. I requested the investigation be conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Advocate General,” Rosino said in the release. “The safety and well-being of our veterans is my top priority.”
Rosino also stated that while long-term care facilities as a whole have been stressed with workforce issues before COVID-19, those issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“This was a large-scale investigation into numerous allegations,” said Joe Dewey, Advocate General at OKDHS. “I am proud of the quality of work our team undertook in a few short weeks and that we were able to provide a final report for the families and residents of the Lawton Veterans Center.”
“That’s definitely surprising given the personal anecdotes and testimonies that were brought before the legislative delegation from family members who have veterans in the center,” State Rep. Daniel Pae, District 62, said of the report. “Even though this investigation has finished, I don’t think that this issue is resolved. I think my fellow legislators might want to continue working with ODVA and make sure that we get the best possible care to the folks who are currently at the Lawton center.
“There was a lot of suggestions of mistreatment going on at the center. Nonetheless, it seems like the investigation was thoroughly conducted and brought in all departments and stakeholders,” Pae said.
Fran Gibbs, who requested assistance from law enforcement with removing her husband, retired Lt. Col. James Gibbs, from the facility Aug. 25, was surprised at the investigation’s findings.
“I just don’t understand how they could reach that conclusion,” Gibbs said. “What has happened in (the LFSVC) is abuse. This is abuse and neglect of our veteran fathers, husbands, sons and loved ones. If (investigators) can’t see that, then I pity their souls.”
Gibbs said she provided hours of video and other documentation to investigators which she claims shows her husband slept in urine-soaked bedding and fell at least nine times since March of this year. The last fall was what Gibbs said prompted her to remove her husband from the center.
Brian Bohn, who also removed his father from the center, claims staff waited over six hours to call an ambulance after they found his 82-year-old father, Coyle Bohn, showing signs of a stroke.
“The investigators wasted everyone’s time,” Bohn said. “To get all the evidence we gave them and come back with nothing is just unbelievable. The investigation was a joke.”
Both Bohn and Gibbs say that they believe the center is understaffed, and an audit conducted from July 2014 through June 2017 of ODVA Centers by the Office of the State Auditor and Inspector of Oklahoma, at the request of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, seems to back up that allegation.
In the document, auditors said responses to employee surveys and interview questions “echoed one of the initial questions driving this audit,” with concerns that the level of care provided to residents of the state veterans centers is declining.
The auditor noted that employees reported difficulties due to understaffing, particularly in direct care, including not enough staff on the floor to care for veterans with multi-system diseases and many medications and multiple complaints about having only two to three people
on the floor at night to care for as many as 50 veterans.
“I’ve heard there have been issues and challenges for several years now,” Pae said. “That is completely unacceptable especially when you think about how these are folks who have done everything to sacrifice for and serve this country.”
Emails to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, Oklahoma Department of Human Services and the Office of the State Auditor and Inspector of Oklahoma were not answered by Monday evening.