Police presence

An occupied Lawton Public Schools police unit sits stationed near the entry points to parking at MacArthur Middle School Thursday morning following what was determined to be false threats of violence.

 Scott Rains/staff

Lawton Public Schools joined the ranks of multiple others throughout the state on Thursday as law enforcement agencies responded to false threat calls.

MacArthur High School and Middle School parents received text alerts Thursday morning regarding campus lockout procedures that included a heightened LPS police presence on the campuses at the intersection of East Gore Boulevard and 45th Street.

