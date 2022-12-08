Lawton Public Schools joined the ranks of multiple others throughout the state on Thursday as law enforcement agencies responded to false threat calls.
MacArthur High School and Middle School parents received text alerts Thursday morning regarding campus lockout procedures that included a heightened LPS police presence on the campuses, 510 NE 45th.
Lynn Cordes, LPS executive director of communications, told The Constitution the lockdown/lockout was due to an outside threat, not from within the campus.
The Lawton Police Department also was put on a general alert Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, information officer. He said it was due to a threat that appears to be part of a “statewide deal” with no particular target. He couldn’t elaborate further.
Police and school districts in Enid, Stillwater, Medford, Durant and Tulsa reported several similar false alerts regarding reports of an active shooter Thursday morning between 10 and 11 a.m.
"I think they all started coming in around the same time," Cordes.
Lockdown/lockout efforts were lifted at the two schools before noon, Cordes said.
During Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the Comanche County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Emergency Management Director Clint Langford said plans are underway for a full-scale exercise regarding an active school shooter in the summer of 2023.
Plans had been underway a couple of years ago but were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic sending students into remote learning, according to Langford.
The exercise will include law enforcement and school staff from throughout Comanche County. Planning is underway to make it happen with details available closer to late-spring.
It’s about preparedness and offers an opportunity to test the system in practice instead of theory, Langford said.
“That’s the way you learn,” he said. “It’s not a matter of if but when. We need to be prepared.”