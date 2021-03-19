Falling asleep at the wheel led to the arrest and charges for a man discovered with just over 57 grams of cocaine.
Titus Tyrell Staton, 43, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs coupled with a misdemeanor count of possession of controlled dangerous substance, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he is eligible for a fine between $25,000 and $100,000.
Lawton police and firefighters discovered Staton shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Wendy’s, 1930 Cache Road, passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit. Officers discovered several clear plastic baggies with a white powdered substance on the ground next to the driver’s door. A firefighter told investigators when he opened the door to assist Staton that the baggies fell from his lap to the ground.
Staton admitted to police there was cocaine in the baggies and that he was selling the drugs to “make money,” the affidavit states. He said there was between “$800-$900 worth of cocaine.” He was arrested.
The cocaine weighed 57.13 grams and police also discovered three Oxycodone pills. Police recovered $814 in cash from Staton, according to the affidavit.
Staton has two prior felony convictions from Comanche Count: October 2000, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and June 2008, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, records indicate.
Staton, who is being held on $75,000, returns to court at 3 p.m. June 21 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.