Cpt. Billy Allen of the Fort Sill Police Department was honored Friday by a motorcycle group riding across the United States to remember all fallen officers.
Allen served with the Fort Sill Police Department for 25 years before dying of complications from COVID-19 in December 2020.
For the 84 days between May 28 and Aug. 19, 2021, six riders with the group, Beyond the Call of Duty, will be traveling over 22,300 miles across the country, visiting cities and police departments to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to our communities in 2020.
Beyond the Call of Duty is an organization from Washington that, through its “End of Watch Ride to Remember” event, recognizes police officers – throughout the nation – who died while in the line of duty.
The group wants to show departments and their families who have lost partners and friends they are not alone, said Beyond the Call of Duty founder, Jargut Shah.
“I wanted to bridge this gap that we have and bring back to the department and let the officers, and their families know that their loss has not been forgotten.”
The organizations’ event name is based on an officer’s “End of Watch.” An End of Watch Call or Last Radio Call is a ceremony in which a police dispatcher issues a final call to a fallen officer over the radio, followed by silence. All officers in that department hear the call, and observe the silence, remembering their fallen brother or sister.
“It’s really important. I don’t think we should forget anybody, but more importantly, I did this to allow the departments to voice their hurt,” Shah said. “They receive all these condolences, but I wanted them to all know that the hurt is nationwide. I wanted the officers to be able to talk about it because we do hold everything in and not express our feelings. More importantly I wanted the survivors to know we’re not going to forget their loved ones.”
Last year, the End of Watch Ride honored 146 fallen officers across the country. This year, they will be honoring the 338 officers who lost their lives in 2020 while serving their community.
To find out more and see the cities the End of Watch Ride will be visiting this year, visit www.endofwatchride.com.