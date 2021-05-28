The 13 Fallen Warriors of the Comanche Nation:
• Army Cpl. Johnnie M. Rivas — World War II, Company B, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. He was killed in action June 6, 1944, in Normandy, France. The 22-year-old is buried at Normandy American Cemetery, St. Laurent-Sur-Mer, France.
• Army Sgt. Melvin Myers — World War II, Company A, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. He was killed in action June 14, 1944, at St. Mere Eglise, France. The 28-year-old is buried at Fairview Cemetery, Apache.
• Army Pvt. Eli Hosetosavit — World War II, Company B, 634th Tank Destroyer Battalion. He was killed in action Aug. 1, 1944, near Les Rues, France. The 25-year-old is buried at Post Oak Cemetery, Indiahoma.
• Army Pvt. Ben Trevino — World War II, 60th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division. Heiwas killed in action Aug. 3, 1944, in N o r m a n d y, France. The 21-year-old is buried at Brittany American Cemetery, St. James, France.
• Army Pfc. Thomas Chockpoyah — World War II, Company L, 329th Infantry Regiment, 83rd Infantry Division. He was killed in action Aug. 7, 1944, near St. Malo, France. The 20-year-old is buried at Highland Cemetery in Lawton.
• Army Pfc. Class Gilbert Vidana — World War II, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was killed in action Sept. 16, 1944, at Schlausenbach, Germany. The 21-year-old is buried at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, Liege, Belgium.
• Army Pvt. Henry Kosechata — World War II, Company A, 138th Engineer Combat Battalion. He died from wounds May 1, 1945, near Buckeburg, Germany. The 30-year-old is buried at Netherlands American Cemetery, Magraten, Netherlands.
•Army Pfc. Henry W. Conwoop — World War II, Company B, 161st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He died from wounds May 3, 1945, at Kapintalan, Luzon, Philippines. The 23-year-old is buried at Deyo Mission Cemetery.
• Army Cpl. Dennis K. Karty — Korean War, Company B, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was captured May 18, 1951, in the vicinity of Panmegi-Ri, South Korea, and died in captivity March 30, 1952, at Camp 4 near Wiwon, North Korea. The 20-year-old was repatriated and buried at Highland Cemetery.
• Air Force Lt. Col. Meech Tahsequah — Korean War, 3rd Maintenance Squadron, 3rd Bomb Group. He was reported missing in action Dec. 6, 1950, near Susa, North Korea, and dead Feb. 28, 1954. The 35-year-old’s body has not been recovered.
• Marine Corps Pfc. Russell E. Pesewonit — Vietnam War, M Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, 3rd Marine Division. He was killed in action July 22, 1966, in Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam. The 19-year-old is buried at Mescalero Indian Cemetery, Mescalero, N.M.
• Marine Corps Cpl. Robert C. Pahcheka — Marine Corps, Vietnam War, H Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, 1st Marine Division. He was killed in action Oct. 22, 1968, in Quang Nam Province, South Vietnam. The 22-year-old is buried at Post Oak Cemetery, Indiahoma.
• Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua J. Ware — War on Terrorism, H Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, 1st Marine Division. He was killed in action Nov. 16, 2005, near Ubaydi, Iraq. The 20-year-old is buried at Rainy Mountain Cemetery, west of Mountain View.
The average age of the Fallen is 23.5-years-old, according to CIVA Historian Lanny Asepermy.
Comanche Veterans who died while on active duty:
•Staff Sgt. Teddy Tahsuda — Army Air Force, died in hotel fire on Feb. 3, 1944, in Hobbs, N.M.
•Private Forrest Sunrise — Army, died in training accident in Ireland on Jan. 1, 1944.
•Corp. Chester Tieyah — Army, died in a military vehicle accident in Japan on July 9, 1950.
•Private 1st Class Wendell Weryackewe — Marine Corps, died in Japan on June 7, 1954.
•Corp. Elbert Vidana — Army, died in auto accident in Germany on Sept. 9, 1955.
•Sgt. Anthony Tahsequah — Army, died in auto accident in Oklahoma on Nov. 23, 1983.
•SN Richard Wichita — Navy, died in auto accident in Virginia on Aug. 3, 2003.
•FC1 William Kerchee — Navy, killed by drunk driver in Italy on June 20, 2007.
Comanche veterans who died since Memorial Day 2020.
•Bobby Pewo, 84, June 9, 2020.
•Gillis Miller Jr., 70, Nov. 13, 2020.
•Lester Kosechata, 87, Jan. 14, 2021.
•Marlon Kassanavoid, 71, Jan. 21, 2021.
•Raymond Nauni Jr., 76, Jan. 28, 2021.
•Rudy Yokesuite, 71, Feb. 6, 2021.
•Tommy Johnson, 75, Feb. 13, 2021.
•Eddie Mahseet, 73, Feb. 26, 2021.
•Don Mejia, 79, Feb. 28, 2021.
•Aubrey Bread, 80, March 7, 2021.
•Edward Tahhahwah, 89, April 19, 2021.
•Robert Parker, 73, April 26, 2021.
The average age of the deceased is 77.5-years-old, according to Asepermy.