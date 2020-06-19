In consultation with the City of Lawton and healthcare officials, the Open Streets Committee has decided to cancel the Fall 2020 Open Streets event. The event, which is held in downtown Lawton, was canceled due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Open Streets is a health-based initiative that turns city streets into temporary public parks. Traditionally the event takes place twice a year. Open Streets is cosponsored by the City of Lawton and made possible through in-kind services, volunteers and local community sponsors.
In addition to potential risks posed by a large gathering - Open Streets draws an average of 3,000 to 5,000 attendees - many participating members have been affected by the economic downturn.
"This was a difficult decision for the committee to reach, but the safety and wellbeing of the community is our first priority," Tiffany Martinez Vrska, Community Relations Director for the City of Lawton, said.
Additional information about the cancelation will be posted to the Lawton Fort Sill Open Streets Facebook page.