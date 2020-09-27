Lawton Farmers Market will hold a Fall Harvest Craft Show and Art Walk from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cameron University parking lot at the corner of Southwest 38th Street and W. Gore.
The event will feature area crafters, artisans, and artists. Anyone interested in being a vendor may contact Event Coordinator Sue Spencer at (580) 919-0814 via phone or text. The cost for vendors is $20 payable before the event. Applications may be picked up by contacting Spencer. There is room for 25 vendors at the event. No resale or direct sales are allowed. All arts and crafts must be the creation of the vendor.
Masks are mandatory at the Lawton Farmers Market and on the Cameron University campus.
All food trucks are welcome at the event but food truck vendors must notify Spencer before the event that they are coming. There is no cost for food trucks to set up.