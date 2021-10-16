Today is the last day to attend the Museum of the Great Plains’ Fall Encampment living history exhibit.
The exhibit is a recreation of a 19th century Oklahoma trading post, with all buildings, clothing, tools and food lifted from historical accounts.
The exhibit features living history performers who guide visitors through a day in the life of an 1800’s trading post. The performers showcase blacksmithing, black powder rifle loading, campfire cooking and more.
Tim Poteete, one of the living history performers and experts, spoke about the events in his life that sparked an early interest in the history of Southwest Oklahoma.
“When I was in the fourth grade, I remember reading a book about Sam Houston,” Poteete said. “Where it said he had travelled through Cutthroat Gap, and I’m thinking ‘Holy smokes. Something happened in our state.’”
Poteete is the expert on the ins and out of the fur trade in the camp. He explains the nature of the trade, the types of traps used and the different animals of varying sizes caught in them.
Steve Stricklan is another performer working in the exhibit. His area of expertise is firearms.
Stricklan has built an array of period-accurate firearms. For the exhibit, he demonstrates the loading and firing of a Pennsylvania long rifle, bragging about pictures audience members have caught in the past.
“If you’re lucky,” Stricklan said “You can catch the flash from the pan and the smoke just starting to come out of the muzzle.”
Other performers in the exhibit showcase skills and arts ranging from Native American sign language to period-accurate food preparation.