Bail for a 42-year-old homeless man, who is already jailed for three felony counts of fraud, was pushed up to $75,000 Wednesday after he received another count.
Willie Lee Kirkland III made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of obtaining cash by false pretenses, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine up to $5,000.
The latest charge stems from an Aug. 29 incident in the Walmart parking lot, 1002 N. Sheridan. According to the probable cause affidavit, Kirkland told a man he was an active duty staff sergeant who was about to process onto Fort Sill. He said his truck had been towed with his wallet inside and, after showing dog tags around his neck, asked for a ride to the tow company and $300 to help get his vehicle out.
The victim game Kirkland the money and that’s when the suspect said he couldn’t get his truck out at this time, the affidavit states. He asked for a ride and was dropped off at the Rodeway Inn. The two men exchanged phone numbers.
Kirkland called later that evening and told the victim his wife was working on getting reimbursement to him by putting $500 on a reloadable debit card, according to the affidavit. The victim said Kirkland asked for the difference on the card so he could get a hotel and rental car with the promise of paying more back for his troubles.
After loading $1,000 onto the card, Kirkland then signed a handwritten note stating that he would pay back $4,580 “on or about the 5th of Sept. for game consoles (2), furniture and ATU items,” the affidavit states. Both men signed the noted.
Later, according to the victim, Kirkland texted a message to “bless” the man with $14,000. According to the affidavit, he said he’d won a large amount of money at a local casino but had to pay fees to claim it. Kirkland also provided the man with what he said was a check dated for Sept. 7 in the amount of $14,000. The check was actually a bank deposit slip signed by Kirkland with a note of “payment for services rendered.”
According to the affidavit, the victim claims Kirkland owes him $6,780.
In mid-August, Lawton police issued an alert and warning for the public to be on the lookout for Kirkland regarding other reports of him attempting a similar scam. Police warned that his “victims of choice” are active duty soldiers and that Walmart was one of his primary hunting grounds.
Kirkland was charged on Sept. 17 with three more felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, records indicate. He has been in jail since then on $10,000.
Kirkland being held on an additional $75,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
