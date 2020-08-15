Lawton police are warning the public about a man posing as a soldier or former soldier who is known for attempting scams.
In using his fake military background, he is known to target active military members, according to police.
The 42-year-old black man stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 163 pounds and primarily uses the military background angle in attempt to get money by saying he needs to get his vehicle out of impound, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer. He’ll usually then try to convince the victim or victims that needs more money for other needs.
“Once he receives money, he makes the promise to payback more money in return for helping him,” Garcia said. “His victims of choice are active duty soldiers.”
Garcia said the man is generally found “trying to scam citizens” at Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan, but he also frequents other stores in attempt to ply his con.
“Our detectives are currently working several cases in reference to (suspect) obtaining money by false pretense,” he said. “Currently, no warrants have been issued for his arrest.”