A fake $100 bill, a little bit of methamphetamine and four prior convictions landed a 29-year-old woman in jail on $150,000 bond.
Brenda Kay Lawler, a.k.a. Brenda Kay Cole, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of possession of counterfeit money with the intent to circulate, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia receiving/holding/concealing a lost or mislaid card, records indicate. Due to her prior convictions, the felony is punishable by up to 28 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lawler tried to buy some items at a convenience store in the 2200 block of North Sheridan Road Monday morning. When officers approached, she took off running but was found hiding behind a trash bin and was taken into custody.
During her arrest, several makeshift pipes used for smoking controlled substances as well as nine plastic bags containing meth residue were found, the affidavit states. She also had a scale with drug residue and a package with around 100 more plastic bags, metal spoons and torch lighters.
Lawler has four separate April 2018 convictions in Woodward County for assault and battery of a police officer, prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, injuring or burning a public building and knowingly concealing stolen property, records indicate.
Lawler returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 for her preliminary hearing conference.