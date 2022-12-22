DUNCAN — From her identity to her actions, law enforcement believes a Duncan woman is a fraud.
Now she has real warrants out for her arrest.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Clearing and windy. Morning high of 38F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 7F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 3:46 am
DUNCAN — From her identity to her actions, law enforcement believes a Duncan woman is a fraud.
Now she has real warrants out for her arrest.
On Wednesday the Stephens County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Melissa Dee Gayle Northern, 35. In one case, she’s wanted for a felony charge of identity theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of obstructing police, records indicate. For the second warrant, she is accused of a felony count of delivery of forged notes or instruments.
In the first case, Northern is accused of giving police a false name during a Nov. 23 traffic stop in which she was a passenger.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexis Sanner conducted the stop shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of 13th and Stephens streets in Duncan. Northern offered the name of “Kate Dobbins” when asked, the warrant affidavit states. Sanner stated she knew she was Northern due to previous work at the jail.
While arresting one of the passengers for a warrant, she said she only knew Northern as one of the other passenger’s girlfriend, the affidavit states.
The deputy returned to the car and asked “Dobbins” if she was sure she wasn’t Northern. She replied, “No, I’m Kate … I’m Kate Dobbins,” according to the affidavit. She wasn’t arrested at the time.
Northern came back onto law enforcement radar on Nov. 26 after Chickasaw Lighthorse Police were called to the Chisholm Trail Casino after a woman tried to pass a pair of fraudulent checks, the affidavit states. Officer Chris Noel learned Northern was the suspect and that she’d tried to pass two checks of $3,100 each but was declined both times.
However, Noel stated, she was able to cash one check for $3,100 around 4:30 a.m. Through investigation, investigators learned she’d also attempted transactions: Walmart in Duncan, $2,486.91; Chisholm Corner in Marlow, $224.90; and, again at an unknown location for $1,696, according to the affidavit.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.