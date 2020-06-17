A misdemeanor arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 27-year-old man accused of making a fake Facebook profile of a former co-worker at a Lawton care center to post incendiary racial comments on social media.
Investigators described the allegations as slander, if not a call to violence against the victim and her family.
The Comanche County District Court issued the arrest warrant for Micah DeShawn McClellan for the misdemeanor charge of incitement to riot, according to court records. The crime is punishable by just under one year in county jail.
According to the probable cause affidavit for the arrest warrant, McClellan created a false Facebook page representing himself to be another person with the intent to cause public outcry of racism and injustice against the Facebook user. McClellan is black and the victim is white.
“Micah’s actions and use of social media caused others to act in unlawful manners that called not only for the firing of (the victim) but also caused others to act by calling the victim’s work and messaging her through Facebook messenger with threats of ‘bodily injury, bombings and other unlawful acts to her and her family,’” the affidavit states.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said McClellan was fired from Willow Park Care Center shortly before the posting online.
According to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, it received assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigations and an analyst from the Fusion Center of Oklahoma to conduct an investigation into the postings. Through the use of search warrants and interviews, it was determined and confirmed that the Facebook posts were conducted with a fake account, and a suspect was located, interviewed and confessed to making the Facebook accounts with the intent to have the real owner fired from her job.
“CCSO (Comanche County Sheriff’s Office) contacted him and he’s supposed to turn himself in tomorrow morning (Wednesday),” Cabelka said Tuesday afternoon. “The truth is, this lady didn’t do anything wrong.”
Cabelka said he hopes the truth gets out there so the victimized woman and her family can have some peace. When the original post showed up on Facebook, it caused an overwhelming amount of backlash and threats of violence, he said. He said it’s sad a false allegation nearly ruined the woman’s life.
“People need to know that this lady didn’t put this out there; this poor lady and her family didn’t do anything,” he said. “It’s a sign of the times.”