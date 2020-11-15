Police are looking for a robber who claims to be one of their own.
A Lawton police officer was called shortly after 4 p.m. Friday to 1206 NW Baldwin on a robbery in progress report. He arrived to speak with the victim who said he’d been robbed while checking one of his rental properties.
The man said he tried to get in the front door but realized he didn’t have his keys. He went to the back of the home to try and get in another way when he said a man pulled a gun on him and demanded his wallet, the report states. The man said he feared for his life and gave up the wallet.
“The suspect identified as a police officer and (victim) confirmed that the jacket the suspect was wearing had an emblem that said ‘police,’ according to the report.
The suspect then fled northbound on Northwest 13th Street. The victim told police he could identify the suspect if caught.
If you have any info about this or any other felony crimes you can share it: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.
You can also call Lawton police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.