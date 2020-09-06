A man claiming to be an undercover police officer is being sought as the suspect of a real armed robbery this week in Lawton.
A man told the police that around 6 p.m. Sept. 2, he heard a knock on his door in the 900 block of Northwest Arlington Avenue. According to the incident report, the man walked inside, produced handcuffs and a gun and said he was an undercover policeman; the victim couldn’t remember the name the man told him was his.
The intruder began taking unidentified items from the home and put them inside a vehicle. The resident told police he was in fear of the man and the gun and allowed the theft to happen, the report states.
The victim told police the robber told him not to tell anyone about this incident or he would be arrested, according to the report.
If you have information about this or other any other crimes, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.