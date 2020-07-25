Police made an arrest after a man and his ex-girlfriend were accused of fraudulently buying a Dodge Charger from a Lawton dealership.
Lawton Police Officer Ethan McCracken reported being called Wednesday evening to Toyota of Lawton, 7110 Quanah Parker Trailway, regarding a “larceny by false pretense” of the 2018 model sports car. Before receiving the call, he said, he’d learned a woman had reported that a man had used her identification to buy a vehicle at the dealership. Her wallet and its contents had been stolen on June 20.
McCracken arrived to the car lot to find the Dodge in the parking lot with a woman inside in the driver seat. The man accused of using the stolen information was also inside the dealership. According to the report, he said he’d come to the dealership to buy the Charger but couldn’t get financed, so he called his ex-girlfriend to co-sign and she said her grandmother would do it; the woman she claimed was her grandmother was the woman who reported her wallet and information were stolen. The man said he had nothing to do with the co-signing of the car.
The sales rep who sold the car said the man had come to the dealership on June 29. She said he made a phone call and then he provided her with a photo of the woman’s military ID car and Social Security card on his cell phone, as well as a photo of her drivers license, the report states.
After speaking with someone claiming to be the woman from the information about meeting up to sign necessary paperwork, the sales rep said she was told she was in quarantine in Arlington, Texas. The sales rep drove to a home in Arlington and said she was greeted by a man in the driveway claiming to be the woman’s son who told her he didn’t want anyone in the house due to COVID-19, according to the report. He took the paperwork inside and returned with it signed.
The man was arrested for larceny by false pretense and identity theft. Before McCracken took the man to jail, another officer did an impound of the hot wheels and found several identification cards, including the woman’s stolen information and cards, the report states.