After passing a reported fraudulent check, the law is looking to place a Lawton man behind real bars.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Malik Brandon Redding, a.k.a. Malik Givens, 24, for a felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses, records indicate.
Redding is accused of depositing a check from the State of New York Department of Taxation and Finance for $19,784.23 on Aug. 18 into an account at City National Bank, the warrant affidavit states. Two days later, investigators said he returned to the branch at 4113 W. Gore and withdrew $5,300.
On Aug. 23, the check was charged back to the bank as “altered/fictitious,” the affidavit states. The bank is at a loss of $5,399, according to Lawton Police Detective David Folkert.
A $25,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Redding’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.