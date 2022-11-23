After passing a reported fraudulent check, the law is looking to place a Lawton man behind real bars.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Malik Brandon Redding, a.k.a. Malik Givens, 24, for a felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

