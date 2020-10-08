Oktoberfest is typically the Comanche County Fairgrounds’ biggest moneymaker of the year.
“As far as the events that we put on, it’s by far the best revenue-generator,” Fairgrounds Director Richard Pool said. It would typically draw 4-5,000 people in an ordinary year.
Though there’s no way to gauge in advance what the response will be in a year that’s been anything but normal, the staff is taking a “business as usual” approach toward what they hope will be a banner weekend.
“I don’t know what to expect this year with everything set up and social distancing. It’s going to be an interesting year,” Pool said.
He and the catering staff ordered just as much food and beverages as ever.
“Yes, sir, we did. We don’t want to run out of food, so we ordered plenty of it, and if we have extra, we have extra,” he said.
They ordered 600 bratwurst from Siegi’s Sausage Factory in Tulsa. Pool called it “probably the most authentic German bratwurst that we could buy.”
All the sauerkraut is made in Germany and shipped to the U.S. The catering department will make the German potato salad and hand-cut, hand-breaded schnitzel.
Ripchen (a smoked pork loin), schnitzel and bratwurst meals come with sauerkraut, German potato salad and a roll. Schnitzel sandwiches topped with lemon butter shallot sauce and a sunnyside-up egg are back by popular demand.
Pool said patrons can order their food to go Friday night and Saturday during the day.
There will be a kids’ menu for younger eaters whose palates are as yet unaccustomed to German food. They can choose from popcorn chicken, corn dogs, hot dogs, French fries, funnel cakes and pretzels. In the interest of public safety, there will be no kids’ zone this year.
Members of Comanche County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) will sell desserts to raise money for their 4-H scholarship fund.
This will be Lawton’s 47th annual Oktoberfest celebrating the abundance of the fall harvest in true Germanic fashion. The event will be from 5-11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.
The cover charge will be $3 on Friday and anytime after 3 p.m. Saturday. Children 12 and under get in free.
Back from McKinney, Texas, is everybody’s favorite polka band, AlpenMusikanten, playing the Chicken Dance and an eclectic assortment of traditional and non-traditional Oktoberfest music. They will accommodate dancers from 5-11 p.m. both nights.
A biergarten will be set up inside the Coliseum, and Pool gave his assurance that “we’ve got a bunch of pretty barmaids.” Five different German beers will be available this year. They include Warsteiner Abbey, Warsteiner Oktoberfest, Warsteiner Dunkel, Warsteiner Pilsner and one more. Coors Lite, Blue Moon and Shiner Oktoberfest will also be stocked.
A German costume contest will be held Saturday night. Prizes of $100 each will go to the man and woman wearing the most authentic Oktoberfest attire.