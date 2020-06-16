The oldest of Lawton’s three Lions Clubs is the first civic club in town to resume catered meals at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
The Lawton Noon Lions Club has been around since World War II, and according to its current president, Richard Van Horn, it has “thirty-ish” members overall and a dozen who attend the weekly meetings faithfully. It ordinarily met at noon Mondays in the Prairie Building with one evening meal per month to make attendance easier for those who work during the day.
COVID-19 put a stop to the catered meals back in March. To keep things going, the Noon Lions began having “tailgate” parties in late April or early May – they would meet outdoors in small groups and discuss what to do next.
Now the fairgrounds staff is back at work, and the Noon Lions decided to experiment with a new structure.
“We used to sing, for instance. Well, we can’t sing because that’s too much projection and too much deep inhaling,” Van Horn said.
The round tables that formerly seated six are now limited to four so members can stay at least six feet apart. Catering Manager Ellen Fisher said nothing is self-serve now, not even the drink station. Staffers wearing face masks and gloves will ladle out the food and dispense the beverages.
At the request of one of the club’s members, the catering staff put crispy beef tacos, Borracho beans and Spanish Mexican rice on Monday’s menu. Dessert was an assortment of chocolate chunk cookies, sugar cookies and white chocolate chip macadamia nut cookies.
“This is one big experiment for us tonight, but the goal is to start getting back together, because we have a lot of projects that we really are on a timeline” to accomplish, Van Horn said.
The biggest one on the Lawton Noon Lions Club’s agenda is to support Lions’ District 3-Southwest Oklahoma in helping the Oklahoma Blood Institute obtain a new Bloodmobile. The one in use is over 13 years old, and the club was highly involved in fundraising for that one, so members have taken it on to help fund a badly needed replacement.
The club is also committed to furnishing free eyeglasses and vision care to those who need them, plus it’s getting ready to reorganize July 6. Kasinda Brown will take over as Lawton Noon Lions Club president, and Tom Love of Lawton, also a member of this club, will become the new district governor.
Love said the motto for the coming year will be “Kindness Matters.” It was selected more than a year ago, and it goes along with the Lions’ longtime focus on diversity, Love noted.