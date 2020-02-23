One driver was ejected and two were hospitalized following a Saturday afternoon T-bone wreck west of Lawton.
Abosede R. Ogunbusola was driving a Kia Sorrento southbound on Southwest Elk Road shortly before 2:45 p.m. when she failed to yield at the intersection of Lee Boulevard and struck the driver’s side of a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Nathan J. Koweno, according to Oklahoma Highway Trooper Zachary Wright’s investigative report. The pickup rolled an undetermined number of times and Koweno, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was eject about 10 feet.
Koweno, 34, of Cache, was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries, the report states.
Ogunbusola, 29, of Lawton, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in serious condition with neck and internal trunk injuries. Her 13 year old passenger was not injured. They were both wearing seatbelts.
Wright cited Ogunbusola for failure to yield as the cause of the collision.