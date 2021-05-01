DUNCAN — Failure to yield to an oncoming pickup is blamed for a Thursday evening wreck in eastern Stephens County that trapped a Duncan man.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Joseph A. Chasteen, 44, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with leg and internal trunk injuries.
Chasteen was driving a Ford Ranger pickup westbound on Old Oklahoma 7 shortly before 5:15 p.m. when an eastbound Dodge Durango drive by Ashley Beck Henderson tried to turn onto a county road 5½ miles east of Duncan, according to Trooper Sheldon Glass’ investigation report. Henderson failed to yield and the vehicles collided in the westbound lane of the highway. Chasteen was pinned inside his truck for about 2 hours and 15 minutes before Velma firefighters freed him using the Jaws of Life.
Henderson, 29, of Duncan, was not injured.
According to the report, both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Glass determined failure to yield was the cause of the wreck.