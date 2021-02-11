A 78-year-old Elgin man was flown to a Wichita Falls, Texas, hospital in serious condition following a Sunday evening wreck in southwest Comanche County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jerry L. Miller was flown to United Regional Hospital and admitted in serious condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries.
Miller had stopped his Chrysler Pacifica at the stop sight of Southwest Baseline Road facing Oklahoma 36 shortly before 4:30 p.m. when he pulled out in front of and oncoming Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michael T. Brown, 54, of Richardson, Texas, Trooper Tyrone Dixon reported. The Chrysler was struck, rotated counterclockwise and came to a rest on the right of way. The Dodge rolled a half-time before coming to rest and blocking both lanes of travel, 4 miles south and 1 mile west of Lawton.
Olga C. Daniel, 83, of Cache, who was riding with Miller, was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released for external trunk injuries.
Brown refused treatment at the scene for head injuries, Dixon reported. A 20-year-old passenger was not injured and another, Garrison L. Brown, 23, of Lawton, was treated at the scene for minor hand injuries.
All but the passenger who was not injured were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
Miller’s failure to yield at the stop sign was blamed for the wreck, according to the report.